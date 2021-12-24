December 22-23: Canadian Bilingual, Mel Brooks, and The Lost Poets Society

Some classics, reinvented or not, and some laughs: excellent excuses to get together in front of the ICI Télé films.

Good Cop, Bad Cop by Eric Canwell Photo: Alliance Vivafilm



Wednesday 22 and Thursday 23 : Celebrate our biceps culture!

At 7:30 pm on the 22nd and 23rd, ICI Télé presents the double Good Cop, Bad Cop And Good Cop, Bad Cop 2, produced the sequel eleven years after the first, but it’s still spurred on by the shocking duo of likable, daredevil Patrick Howard and Colm Feore, all done with unbridled elegance.

An English-speaking Ontario policeman, and another French-speaking Quebecos, are movement-enhancing, sensual gags that exploit the good old-fashioned confusion of Canadian identity: the recipe may be known, but it remains effective.

A Crazy Space History, by Mel Brooks Photo: MGM



Wednesday 22 : We make fun of our classics!

In 1987 Mel Brooks, who wasn’t into his first parody frenzy (Frankenstein Jr.And Sharif in prison), attacked a monument: star Wars. Obviously, in a version, to say the least, horrible space balls seek to steal all the oxygen from the planet Druidia. But on their way will especially Captain Yup Solo and his faithful Beurk, as well as Princess Vespa. Funny lines, totally bizarre situations, unparalleled parody:

crazy space story It’s the perfect movie to end the year without taking itself too seriously. And God knows that we all need lightness.

Lost Poets Society by Peter Weir Photo: Disney



Thursday 23 : We go up to the offices screaming take the chance

What is teaching? Can we learn freedom? Developing Your Identity, Is It Growing? Within Wilton Academy, as prestigious as it is militant, in the United States, the professor overturns the mores and mores, of which the young boy, a shy and reticent newcomer, is particularly sensitive. Cult scenes inspired by American college screenwriter Robin Williams in a role that has become iconic, far from his usual comedic poses, tonic and romantic poses, and depth and emotion:

Lost Poets SocietyDirected by Peter Weir in 1990, it didn’t become a classic for nothing and seeing it again can only confirm that.

happy Holidays.