Suffering from a bone marrow disease, Michel Coty withdraws from public life

Renowned comedian Michel Coty has retired from public life for an “indefinite period” after being diagnosed with a bone marrow disease.

The sad news was announced Thursday by the Public Relations Agency. No other details were mentioned.

We said in a press release that the translator who starred on the comedy boards “Broue” from 1979 to 2017 is currently receiving treatment.

Michel Coty, 71, is surrounded by loved ones as part of this fight. His tall wife, actress Veronique Le Flagois, and their children, actor Maxime Le Flagois, and Charles Cote, an architect, are present by his bedside.

The media was asked to “respect his privacy so that he can devote himself fully to this treatment and thus regain his health.”

Originally from Alma, Michel Coty has won numerous Gémeaux, Génie and Jutra awards.

In addition to the “Broue” piece, he did well on the small screen in “La petite vie”, “Omerta” and “Bye Bye” (1979-1986).

In the cinema, he starred in the films “CRAZY”, “Piché, entre ciel et terre”, “Cruising bar” and “De père en flic”, and became one of the most famous actors in Quebec.