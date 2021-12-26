December 26 is quiet in the shops

December 26 is usually reserved for post-Christmas sale shopping, and this year consumers were able to go to stores to shop.

The footfall in stores has decreased significantly compared to previous years, despite the store capacity at only 50%.

Exceptionally, those were able to open their doors at 10 AM this morning, instead of 1 PM.

At Carrefour Laval, customers are starting to be more present at dinner time, but there are still many empty spaces in the car park.

Many customers also preferred to come to the store instead of ordering online to avoid having to wait.

According to Frances Milley of the Canadian Retail Council, about a quarter of Quebecers plan to participate in post-Christmas sales. These numbers are the same year after year, with or without a pandemic.

Same scenario on the Quebec City side where bargain hunters are much rarer.

To accommodate customers, many merchants decided to offer their discounts for several days.

