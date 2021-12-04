Defensive Lines & Pairs & Updates – December 3

Broussard – The Canadians trained at the Peel Athletic Complex on Friday before heading to Nashville.

Here are the player groups posted by coach Dominique Ducharme:

Friday December 3

training AG NS ad 62 – Arturi Laconin 14 – Nick Suzuki 71- Jake Evans 92- Jonathan Drouin 25- Ryan Bowling 40 – Joel Jeremiah 68- Mike Hoffman 28- Christian Dvorak 22- Cole Caufield 55- Michael Pezzetta 85- Mathieu Perrault 13 – Cedric Beckett / 45 – Laurent Dauphin DJ DD NS 8 – Ben Shearoot 58 – David Savard / 77 – Britt Colak 34- Jake Allen 27- Alexander Romanov / 59 – Matthias Norlender 20- Chris Weidman 35- Sam Montembolt

attacker Tyler Toffoli He did not participate in training in favor of a treatment day.

Canadians declared that the defender Jeff Petri He will not be traveling to Nashville due to an upper body injury.

Striker Mike Hoffman, who has been injured in the upper body since the November 13 meeting in Detroit, trained to the left of a line completed by Christian Dvorak and Cole Caufield.

Laurent Dauphin, who was called up from a Laval missile after Thursday night’s clash, was also present. The striker rotated in the fourth line with Michael Pezzetta and Matthew Pirro.

Encounter predators on Saturday evening at 7 p.m. at Bridgestone Arena.