Defensive Lines & Pairs & Updates – December 3

Broussard – The Canadians trained at the Peel Athletic Complex on Friday before heading to Nashville.
Here are the player groups posted by coach Dominique Ducharme:
|Friday December 3
training
|AG
|NS
|ad
|62 – Arturi Laconin
|14 – Nick Suzuki
|71- Jake Evans
|92- Jonathan Drouin
|25- Ryan Bowling
|40 – Joel Jeremiah
|68- Mike Hoffman
|28- Christian Dvorak
|22- Cole Caufield
|55- Michael Pezzetta
|85- Mathieu Perrault
|13 – Cedric Beckett / 45 – Laurent Dauphin
|DJ
|DD
|NS
|8 – Ben Shearoot
|58 – David Savard / 77 – Britt Colak
|34- Jake Allen
|27- Alexander Romanov / 59 – Matthias Norlender
|20- Chris Weidman
|35- Sam Montembolt
attacker Tyler Toffoli He did not participate in training in favor of a treatment day.
Canadians declared that the defender Jeff Petri He will not be traveling to Nashville due to an upper body injury.
Striker Mike Hoffman, who has been injured in the upper body since the November 13 meeting in Detroit, trained to the left of a line completed by Christian Dvorak and Cole Caufield.
Complete training for Mike Hoffman. 🤗
full exercise for hahahahahaha.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/Kj0DTXmL3w
– Montreal Canadiens (CanadiensMTL) December 3, 2021
Laurent Dauphin, who was called up from a Laval missile after Thursday night’s clash, was also present. The striker rotated in the fourth line with Michael Pezzetta and Matthew Pirro.
🐬#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/KvEOqkngWe
– Montreal Canadiens (CanadiensMTL) December 3, 2021
Encounter predators on Saturday evening at 7 p.m. at Bridgestone Arena.
