TP-Link Tapo P110 test: discreet and complete socket

The central power button turns the socket on and off remotely. Scenarios are planned by TP-Link. So far nothing exceptional.

Three tabs are also available. One of them gives access to the programming option, which allows you to create routines. For example, it is possible to choose to turn on the port every evening from 5 pm before returning home; Which can be useful if a fan or heater is connected to it.

The timer option starts the countdown before the connected port stops working; We’re especially thinking about cell phones that shouldn’t stay charged for hours.

Finally, the “absent” option stands out from the other two and appears to be the added value of the Tapo P110. Allows the connected port to be turned on and off randomly, during a predetermined period. A feature that looks interesting in the event of a long absence because it simulates being at home. It remains to choose the devices connected to it: a lamp or a TV seem to be the best options for deterring visitors with bad intentions.