Demers and Lion unveil their electric ambulance

Demers Ambulances and La Compagnie Électrique Lion unveiled an electric ambulance called “Demers eFX” on Monday in Beluel.

“I would like to salute the leadership and genius of Team Lyon and thank the Government of Quebec and IRAP NRC for their support since day one of this ambitious project,” said Alain Brunel, Demers Ambulance President, in a press release.

In total, it took nearly five years of collaboration between Demers Ambulance and Lion to successfully create this new type of green emergency vehicle.

Demers Ambulances is the second largest manufacturer of ambulances in North America. It is already present in 43 countries with its affiliated brands.

Thanks to this new partnership, SMEs hope to deploy at least 1,500 electric ambulances within five years.

Knowledge of Quebec

It is Lion, in Saint-Jérôme, who will assemble the chassis and Demers ambulances, in Beloeil, who will add the medical cabin to do the final assembly.

“It is with great pride that Lion is involved in this transformative project for the community. And this is only the beginning, as the Lion5 chassis developed by Lion can be used in many other types of vehicles,” said Mark Bedard, President and Founder of Lion.

“The creation of this electric ambulance highlights Quebec’s expertise in designing electric vehicles and its leadership in the electrification of transportation,” added Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy.

For his part, Christian Dube, Minister of Health and Social Services, emphasized the valuable contribution of this partnership to the daily lives of health workers.

He commented, “In the era of transition towards electrification of transportation, the arrival of a 100% electric ambulance will enable the reduction of ergonomic problems and the risk of accidents in the vehicle while on the move.”

