Apogee is reborn from its ashes

Celebrate Apogee’s comeback

Scott Miller relaunched Apogee asFreelance editor Which is exactly what he was doing in 1987 when the studio launched. Four new games have been announced: third-person shooter with zombies, and FPS with RPG elements. Borderlands, Which is a 2D platform game and its like a 2D rogue game too. Other equipment is also planned.

I see young people from here open their eyes and ask, “What is the point of apogee?” While older adults like me fondly remember the computer editor / developer of the 1980s and 1990s. Apogee was launched in 1987 by Scott Miller, and it develops and publishes many of the common software titles that made it the pinnacle of PC hardware at the time, and you also know when you need a sound card to play music in games. In short, they are, among others, the creators of Duke Nukem, when it was an action platform game, and then Duke Nukem 3D when they changed their name to 3D Realms. It was also Apogee who enabled ID Software to launch their platform, Commander Keen. Same with Remedy and Max Payne. They are real pioneers.