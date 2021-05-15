Denis Villeneuve’s Dune could appear at the Venice Film Festival

The Venice International Film Festival is scheduled to take place in all its glory in September and the much-anticipated Denis Villeneuve movie, Dune, Is highly expected to be launched occasionally.

Marisa Juguet

Journalism

This is mentioned in the specialized magazine diverse. However, producer Warner Bros, the film’s distributor and Mostra, did not comment on the information.

While the Toronto Film Festival and Sundance Film Festival have announced that they will attempt a formula that allows screenings in the presence of virtual audiences and content, the Venice Film Festival is a “normal” version (just like the Cannes Film Festival).

Image provided by WARNER BROS. Denis Villeneuve and Javier Bardem on set Dune

It is expected that there will be hundreds of journalists and dozens of delegations from all over the world at Lido. according to diverseAt least this is the scenario preferred by the Venice Biennale, in which the Film Festival is held.

Remember that the release of this movie, based on the legendary Frank Herbert novel, which was delayed by a year due to the pandemic, is now scheduled to be shown at 1he is October in North America. However, it will be shown two weeks ago in some European countries, including France, the United Kingdom, Russia, Sweden and a few other countries. Will it be a good launch strategy Dune As a world premiere at the most famous Fall Film Festival a few days before its release? If this materializes, then Denis Villeneuve will return to Mostra in five years Access, Whose show in Dog City was crowned with success.

Among the planned films for Venice is still according diverse, Let’s point out God’s hand, De l’Italien Paolo Sorrentino, FranceDirected by Bruno Dumont, as well as the new film by Xavier Giannoli. Human comedy It is the movie “Zee” that he directed Margaret Fired from a literary monument Illusions lost Written by Honoré de Balzac. About Benjamin Voisin, chosen to play the young poet Lucien de Rubempré, the filmmaker has assembled a reputable cast of actors who include Gérard Depardieu, Cécile de France, and Xavier Dolan.

This year’s Venice Film Festival jury will be chaired by the award-winning feature film director parasiteBong Joon-ho.

With Marc-Andre Lucier, Journalism