Documentary on Michael Schumacher on Netflix in September

Photo of the motorsport legend, now 52, ​​whose health condition has been kept secret The only movie his family supports The platform announced in a press release on Friday.

Exclusive interviews with his wife Corinna and two children, Gina and Mick – the latter has also become a Formula One driver this season – and other relatives (Jean Todt, Bernie Ecclestone) or former rivals (Sebastian Vettel, Mika Hakkinen, David Coulthard) will permeate the film, which will be released 30 years after The first German Grand Prix, won by Belgium in August 1991.

In order to maintain his private sphere as a source of strength, he always strictly and consistently separated his private life from his public life. This movie is about two worlds. It’s his family’s gift to his beloved husband and father Sabine Kim announced in the press release that she is the client of the former pilot with 91 victories.

Michael Schumacher was a seven-time world champion, in 1994 and 1995 with Benetton, and then between 2000 and 2004 with Ferrari. He competed in his last Grand Prix in 2012 with Mercedes. He has not been seen in public since his serious head injury on December 29, 2013 in Méribel, in the French Alps.