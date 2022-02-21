Detective Pikachu – new information about the sequel to the adventure game

Share on social networks:

The information discovered by VGC on Creatures Inc’s recruitment website revealed. A sequel to Detective Pikachu is in development. Programming is currently focused on the drawing area and system creation in the Environmental Development Office. This should serve as the basis for future video game production.

Back to Ryme City?

First of all, this is news that should comfort and delight fans Pokemon. It must be said that information on the sequel to the first authorship is scarce. In fact, remember that Detective Pikachu, which was released in 2018 on the 3DS, was the subject of a film adaptation the following year. Continuing adventures Pokemon Then the most famous license was announced step by step. Until then, we had no news. However, this new announcement seems to make it clear that development of the game is still ongoing.

Meanwhile, another announcement is supposed to make the coaches smile. We know that the company that developed models Pokemon From the main series is now looking to incorporate the latest graphics technology into its future titles. The VGC article reveals this:

With new technologies emerging every day, ray tracing, which calculates the color and brightness of objects by tracing light rays, and ultra-high resolution technologies such as DLSS will become indispensable. We also pay attention to the technologies introduced in the latest game engines such as Unreal Engine 5.

Pikachu in the cinema

At first, doubts were expressed about the script Detective Pikachu 2. Will the game continue the story of the first game or will it be more movie-oriented? Finally, it was actor Justice Smith who stifled the rumours. He actually announced that even if he wanted to participate in Detective Pikachu 2He doesn’t think this will happen. This is what he says:

I want to participate in Detective Pikachu 2. I don’t know if that will happen. We somehow have to bury our hopes. I don’t think this will happen. I really hope so. Honestly, I’m a fan, who knows, who knows? I wish it.

It’s time to leave you with the movie trailer:

