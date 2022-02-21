The Canadian is more comfortable with Martin St. Louis

It’s no secret that the Canadian is doing better with Martin St. Louis as head coach since his arrival. during his visit to patient podcast With Tony Marinaro and Sto Kwan Montreal Gazette Explanation of some aspects in favor of St. Louis.

The first point is the most important: Cole Caufield. The young striker under the orders of Dominique Ducharme has struggled with just one goal in 30 games, but now has four in five games for St. Louis. What explains such a drastic change? According to Stu Cowan, the coach’s new style of leadership fits Coffield’s playing style perfectly.

“Martin St. Louis knows what it means to be a junior in the NHL. Not only did Cole Caufield play with a lack of confidence, he also seemed shy on the ice. He seemed reluctant to go to the steadier corners and places. Who better than St. Louis to show Caufield different ways of finding space. Open in the attack area without being intimidated by a great defender?

The statistics speak for themselves.

STATS COLE CAUFIELD UNDER MARTY ST has been updated. Louis: – 5 games

– 4 goals

One penalty kick goal, one away goal

– 1 help

– 58% xGF% (first)

– 1.79xGA (fourth)

– 58% CF% (first) Keeps getting better! #GoHabsGo https://t.co/uiZJkGJaYt – Nathan “Grav” (@NathanGraviteh) February 20 2022

For all the other players and even Coffield, there is also an aspect of freedom according to Cowan.

“Dominique Ducharme coached a system, not players. And I think he didn’t just let the players play. It was always about the system and what the players should do. When Jeff Petrie expressed his frustration, I’m sure he also spoke on behalf of other men in the locker room. When He said he didn’t like the system and it didn’t work, Dominique Ducharme was stubborn and didn’t want change. Martin St. Louis comes along, and he changes the way these players play and practice. – Stu Cowan

Speaking of practices, Cowan says St. Louis plays with its players in small three-to-three games with tight space to get the guys used to working in small spaces and thinking fast.

Martin St. Louis said, ‘I’d rather have a man who read the game poorly, than a man who is afraid to read the game. And that’s how the players play now. They play hockey. “Stu Kwan”

Everything is said with this last sentence. Canadian players play hockey and have fun. This is exactly what the team needed to regain control. Martin St. Louis continues to surprise more than one and continues to try to cement his position as a regular head coach at CH.

