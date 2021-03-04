That’s it, Netflix releases the equivalent of TikTok videos

Due to the global success of TikTok, many digital players tend to draw inspiration from the format this app popularized. Currently, Instagram already has a feature called Reels that allows users to share and watch TikTok-style videos that scroll vertically and may include music clips. For its part, Google is already testing a feature called Short on YouTube, which is also inspired by TikTok.

And we’ve known for a while that Netflix is ​​interested in this new format as well. In November, we learned that the streaming giant had begun testing a new feature inspired by TikTok.

Netflix has launched a feature inspired by TikTok in a few countries

Obviously, these tests have given very encouraging results since this week, we learned through an article from Variety that Netflix has started spreading this new functionality among iOS app users in the US, Canada, UK, US and Australia. A deployment on Android has already been planned.

This new feature called Fast Laughs is available in a new tab in the app and allows the user to scroll vertically through short videos that are no more than 45 seconds long. These videos are humorous excerpts from movies and series available in the catalog of the streaming platform.

A new way to discover content to watch on Netflix

Obviously, like the equivalent of stories on Netflix, this TikTok video equivalent allows users to discover new content to watch through snippets. At the same time, users can also spend more time scrolling through these funny videos using the same interaction model as TikTok’s. There is also a “Lol” button that allows users to interact, as well as a button that allows sharing of videos.

To feed Fast Laughs, Netflix will sponsor 100 movies and series per day. At the moment we do not know when this new feature will be available on the French version of the platform. But what is certain is that Fast Laughs has the potential to make many users more addictive to Netflix, especially those who are already familiar with TikTok.

According to Variety, here is what a streaming platform representative has said: “We wanted to provide members with a fun, fast, and intuitive way to explore our catalog by allowing these comedic moments across genres to speak for themselves in an original, full-screen mobile experience. We’ve worked hard to cut exactly what is needed in this intentional and simple UI design, from the tab bar. Transparent to ways to interact in the moment (“LOL”) and plan their next laugh by adding to their list. “

Will TikTok craze be everywhere?

Like the stories sponsored by Snapchat, TikTok video format can take over the web quickly. Moreover, we recently learned that in addition to developing Reals on Instagram, Facebook has launched a new app (via a beta program called NPE) similar to TikTok, but dedicated to rap music. As for YouTube, after launching Spells in India, it has started rolling out this TikTok-inspired feature in beta in the US.

And as TikTok continues to grow and influence other services, another successful app is slowly emerging: Clubhouse. While TikTok featured short videos with vertical scrolling, Cloubhouse relied on audio.

In fact, this app, which some media describe as the new TikTok, allows users to create or join rooms in which they express themselves with audio recordings. The Clubhouse is so popular that Facebook is already developing a similar service. As for Twitter, it is already a beta test club competitor called Blanks.