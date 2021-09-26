Digital projections of two of our churches

The facade of Sainte-Marguerite-de-Blairfindie and Saint-Athanase will be illuminated by two digital works that will be on display during the month of October.

The city of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu has awarded $125,000 to the La Cargaison collective for the realization of these two creators. Thanks to the magic of multimedia technology, great stories will appear in one episode in our premises from 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM.

Those responsible for these two separate businesses will use video mapping technology and combine music, visual arts, and video. Also known as luminous murals, this technique makes it possible to project moving images onto a surface such as buildings while respecting their shapes. The resulting works play on the optical illusion created between the relief of the structure and its new digital image.

antiquities

Video maps of historical monuments are often used to highlight them, we still notice little in the area. Architectural masterpieces such as Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow or the Sydney Opera House have become the canvas for performances of this kind in recent years.

In Quebec, the Moment Factory, a specialist in the field, used this process to light the Notre Dame Basilica in Montreal, with the project aura.

In the area, the facades of the churches of Saint-Athanase, at 1st Street, in the Iberville sector, and Sainte-Marguerite de-Blairfindie, in chemin du Clocher, in the Acadie sector, were chosen for these projections. The premiere will take place October 14-17, while at L’Acadie, entertainment can be seen from October 21-24.

These two buildings were chosen for their heritage value, but also because they are set against a park that allows the public to stay there to observe the work while providing the space to install projectors.