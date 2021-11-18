Memphis | Rapper Young Dolph was shot dead in a cookie store

(Washington) American rapper Young Dolph was shot dead Wednesday while he was inside a cake shop in Memphis, Tennessee, local officials said.

“On November 17, 2021 at 12:24 p.m., Memphis police officers were called to the scene of the shooting,” Memphis police said in a statement, and “the victim has been located and pronounced dead at the scene.”

“Initial information indicates that the victim is Adolph Robert Thornton Jr,” better known by his stage name Young Dolph, authorities said.

PHOTO PATRICK LANTRIP, DAILY MEMPHIAN via Associated Press

Young Dolph, 36, born in Chicago and raised in Memphis, had just walked into the Makeda biscuit store, where he had his habits, when a gunman showed up and shot him, according to local newspaper reports.

Police said they had no information about the suspect at this time.

The rapper rose to prominence with hits like Main and his album the rich slave It was released in the year 2020 which quickly reached the top of the Billboard 200 music chart.

The artist had survived two shootings in 2017, one of which was in Charlotte, North Carolina, where his car was hit by 100 bullets, according to American media. The other is in Los Angeles, where he was hit by three bullets.

Many celebrities in the rap world have expressed their condolences on social media, with American rapper Gucci Mane saying he is “broken”.