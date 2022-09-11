DIJON: popular culture and science events with “Remue-Méninges”

The first meeting to talk about science differently will be held on September 21 to discuss the point.

From September 2022 to June 2023, Pavillon des sciences will present for the first time in Dijon six “brainstorming” events to talk about science…without feeling like talking about science!

These events are free and open to everyone, and they do their best to talk about science differently:

By inviting themselves to the places where Dijon residents live, such as pubs, bookshops, bookshops, etc.

– Talking about horror movies, video games, comics…

– While playing, have a drink, …

The first meeting with the point in September!

On September 21, Remue-Méninges will invite herself to the Alchimia bar at 6:30 p.m. to talk about a strange organism…

Yellow in color and viscous in appearance, similar to English jelly … “Blob” is alive and well. He can move, integrate with his peers, learn or even exchange information!

Laurent Palka, a specialist in microorganisms at the Museum of Natural History in Paris, will tell us about this strange creature and what excites the curiosity of biologists.

full program

September 21, 2022: Scientific Overtime “Discovery of the Point” at Alchimia Bar

December 15, 2022: Genetics explained through popular culture at La Neve Library

January 19, 2023: A fearful encounter (in honor of Reading Nights) at BU Le Cortex

March 8, 2023: “Women Scientist” burger competition at the Social Bar

May 2023: Participatory role-playing game “Plants and Video Games” (date to come)

June 2023: “Asterix in the eyes of archaeologists” (next date)

I communicated