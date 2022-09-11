French films claim their place in the 47th edition of TIFF | TIFF 2022

This program includes many world premieres, including Vikingthe new project of Quebec director Stéphane Lafleur (You sleep Nicole), high school studentAnd the French Christophe Honoré and gravity Written by Cedric Ido, director Franco Burkina Faso.

It was a very, very nice surprise, precisely because I did not dare to hope for Toronto [le film]. For me this was really the festival he needed admits Cedric Ido, who is visiting Queen City for the first time.

La Gravité tells the story of a suburban neighborhood whose balance is disturbed by a mysterious cosmic event. Photo: Courtesy: TIFF

It’s a festival where people really come to watch movies, as there are fans. It’s not just a festival where there are journalists who come in to write reviews. And we really do this, above all, to the public.

gravity It is presented in the only competitive section of Quarrel The platform that selects films with innovative and original visions. Blending musical genres and flirting with science fiction, Cédric Ido’s feature film tells the story of a suburban town and its multi-generational residents, who are shaken by a mysterious cosmic event.

This movie is a testament to where I grew up. I’ve had this desire for a very long time to talk about talented people that we never see, we never show. And this glass ceiling is actually, somewhat systematic, making them victims in this society Describes the director.

” Gravity, metaphorically speaking, is the glass ceiling and is a kind of social determinism that condemns a class of people living in the suburbs of France. But making this statement is very global, which may seem too personal. » – Quote from Cedric Ido, Director

Featured French films

Culture is language. For movies to be circulated in their native language, this is very important Confirmed by Christian Carrion. The French director presents the film as an international premiere great racequi raconte l’histoire d’une vieille dame (Line Renaud) qui traverse Paris en compagnie d’un chauffeur de taxi (Dany Boon) – un dernier voyage dans le temps et l’espace avant de s’installer dans une maison de une .

Lyn Reno and Danny Boone star in Christian Carrion’s latest film, Une belle cycle. Photo: Courtesy: TIFF

Several films from France or Europe have taken their place in the programming of the 47th edition Quarrel more projects from Quebec or Francophone Canadian.

UniFrance, an organization that promotes and exports French cinema internationally, lists about fifty French productions or co-productions presented during the festival, about 20% of all films, all categories combined. That would be a record, according to the organization.

CEO Quarrel Cameron Bailey, admits to a certain geographic imbalance this year, but notes that it varies from edition to edition. And we know that Quebec is truly at the heart of Canadian cinema, where many great filmmakers have appeared. We expect that to change in the coming years as well. commented.

Actress from Montreal Melanie Bray is starring in one of the few Canadian productions in French this year, rosy. A separate project, because it’s actually a French-English bilingual movie, with a few lines in Michif Cree.

Left to Right: Mélanie Bray (Fred), Keris Hope Hill (Rosie), Alex Trahan (Mo) and Constant Bernard (Flo) are at the heart of ROSIE, which will premiere in the world at TIFF. Photo: Courtesy of Team ROSIE

The film tells the story of an indigenous girl, an orphan, who is forced to live with her French-speaking aunt who neither knows nor speaks her language. In the background, she tackles topics such as the shovel of the 1960s and the uprooting of Aboriginal children.

Melanie Bray regrets that we don’t see more of these bilingual films in Canada. We are all in the same country, but we really live in two different worlds, the Anglophone and the Francophone.

” I hope we inspire people, maybe to try to do that. » – Quote from Melanie Bray

to me Director Gil Morris, the interplay of languages ​​in the film was a tool, a way to deliver a message. Little Rosie is pushed into a world alien to her, and she is isolated. She speaks English and doesn’t understand French or French signs and that’s another element of alienation for her she explained.

human stories

Actor Danny Boone believes there is a growing audience, in North America and elsewhere, for French-language films with subtitles. What remains, according to him, is the human stories that are told there.

What matters is what the film emits, the emotion it unleashes and how it takes people into very deep reflections, about the meaning of life, what we become, how the end goes, how we live it, how we imagine it. says aboutgreat race.

Danny Boone and Christian Carrion, from Une belle course (Driving Madeleine), set in Toronto. Photo: Radio Canada/Maxime Biochmin

And this woman who will suddenly give her last moments of humanity to someone who has lost her, her humanity specifically, who is a little stuck in her problems and who sees her dark little world without looking away. This space will be opened to him. And when cinema like this leads us to think about ourselves […] And that cinema escalates that, it’s great. It talks about the human being.

French movies in TIFF – some other titles to watch

lake falcon, The first feature film by Quebec actress Charlotte Le Bon, premiered in North America in Quarrel after the world premiere in Cannes

The origin of evilDirected by Sebastien Marnier, the film will be premiered in North America. This France-Quebec co-production stars Suzanne Clément, Laurie Calamy, and Jack Webber.

Watch Paris againwritten by Alice Winokur, tells the story of a woman (Virgin Evira), who undergoes attacks similar to the November 2015 attacks, and the difficult reconstruction after an unnamed tragedy.