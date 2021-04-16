Dina Gilbert leaving the Symphony Orchestra

In a press release, the orchestra indicated that Dina Gilbert should remain in office this year to ensure the orchestra’s functioning while preparing for the transition.
This decision was made after very long, well-matured reflection, informed by the unique period in which we are all presently living. My personal life has evolved […] My professional obligations will soon clash with my duties ator, Ms. Gilbert is corroborated by a press release.
Director and conductor joinedorIn 2017.
I find it an orchestra very committed to its community. I find this to be his greatest strength. […] This is what I remember most, this generosity.
I brought Dinaor To another level. […] The orchestra is imbued with dynamism and daringThe orchestra’s chairman, Sylvain Pelletier, says is still in a press release.
During his time inor, Dina Gilbert, Maestro Kent Nagano, director of the Orchester Symphonique de Montréal (who was her assistant), was received by OSE with an Opus award.