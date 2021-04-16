In a press release, the orchestra indicated that Dina Gilbert should remain in office this year to ensure the orchestra’s functioning while preparing for the transition.

This decision was made after very long, well-matured reflection, informed by the unique period in which we are all presently living. My personal life has evolved […] My professional obligations will soon clash with my duties at orDownstream Symphony Orchestra , Ms. Gilbert is corroborated by a press release.

Director and conductor joined orDownstream Symphony Orchestra In 2017.

I find it an orchestra very committed to its community. I find this to be his greatest strength. […] This is what I remember most, this generosity. Quote from:Dina Gilbert, OSE Director and Leader

I brought Dina orDownstream Symphony Orchestra To another level. […] The orchestra is imbued with dynamism and daring The orchestra’s chairman, Sylvain Pelletier, says is still in a press release.