Ex-Vice President Mike Pence has a pacemaker

(Washington) Former US Vice President Mike Pence, 61, who is due to hold the presidential election in 2024, has successfully operated on a pacemaker and is set to resume activities in the coming days, according to its services on Thursday.

France Media

In 2016, after being nominated for vice president by the Republican Party to accompany Donald Trump in the race for the White House, the then governor revealed that he had been diagnosed with a heart problem, but no symptoms.

Over the past two weeks, Mr. Pence has suffered from symptoms related to a slow heartbeat and after consulting his doctors, he underwent surgery yesterday (Wednesday, Editor’s note) […] They said in a statement. ”

“This routine operation was successful and he should recover and resume his normal activities in the coming days.”

Mike Pence has been largely away from the media since he and Donald Trump lost the November election to Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

He plans to publish the first part of his diary in 2023, according to his publishing house Simon & Schuster.

Editor-in-Chief Mike Pence promised to take a look at his life, work, and “Christian experience” as well as the “many crucial moments of management.”