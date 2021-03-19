Dinosaurs escape | Science Press Agency

On the one hand, Dromaeosaurs – the famous “birds of prey” and on the other hand, Theropods Troodontids, we read them in a recent report. a study. This phylogenetic update of small feathered dinosaurs reveals surprises about the linear history (not so) of dinosaur flight, and explains the Canadian Chair in Vertebrate Paleontology, and co-author of this paper.

By studying bird flight today and analyzing recently discovered fossils in China, the researchers suggest there is great potential for these families’ ability to fly and even propel themselves to fly away. .

Thus, the Dromaeosaurids or Velociraptor are carnivores – with an appetite that the movie demonstrates Jurassic ParkMedium-sized dinosaurs, with claws and feathers, were able to fly. In this family are microraptors (dromaeosaurids microraptorinHe most likely took a flight, according to the study.

As large as a bluejack bird, a microraptor likely has the muscles needed to move its large wings and thus exceed the glide limit – to the point of knowing the agility of modern birds when taking off from the ground.

Another family of small, bird-like dinosaurs, Theropods troodontidae, may also join this small select group of dinosaurs that may have flown and are associated with “avalanches,” the group to which Archeopteryx belongs.

Less well known than the latter, specimens of these little dinosaurs come from China and are quite complete, showing detailed morphology, wings, and feathers. Among them was Anchiornithinae – a close family of Archeopteryx – who Xiaotingia The researchers concluded that it was also endowed with strong flight potential.

Therefore, the experience of winged motion or “turbulence” could have occurred at least three times in these distant times. “With different flight patterns, they are probably less elegant than today’s birds.” So the picture is more complex than we thought, ”Hans Larson continues. The model of the single winged dinosaur that would have spawned all the birds is outdated. New fossils could have other surprises in store for us.

Flying was awesome!

The idea that many carnivores of the time were able to climb off the ground is by no means new. “Flying was the coolest thing in those days for little dinosaurs,” says Francois Terrain, curator of the paleontology of dinosaurs at the Canadian Museum of Paleontology Tyrrell. Paleontologists have been exploring this idea for decades. What is interesting about this study is how common it is across all species and does it relate only to bird ancestors? The study raises good questions. “

Studying the muscles of modern birds, in his opinion, is a good guide to finding specific breeds that may have attempted to fly away. There is no doubt that many of them have tried it with varying degrees of success. Fortunately, Judge Francois Terrain, researchers have managed to avoid controversy over the specification of “a real bird or not” by rejecting the term “avis” over “aviales” (Avialae), Which makes it possible to include this potentially fly species.

Understanding what happened will require further analysis and discovery of complete samples, he said. “It’s not just the feathers and forearms, because the flight requires a lot of muscle and the fact of evolution to maintain this ability. At the moment, Archeopteryx remains, without a doubt, the closest to real birds,” slices the curator.

Photo: McGill University