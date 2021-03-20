Cumbersome bureaucracy at the Canadian Immigration Service: Roberval worker got his work permit

A worker of French descent from Roberval, whose work permit was refused due to a mistake in the date on a document, received good news.

Gwendall Bailey just learned that his permit application has been finally accepted by the Canadian Immigration Service.

This important development comes a week after the young desperate denounced the situation on TVA Nouvelles.

The latter had not been able to work since January 26, when the employer needed him most. Gwendall Bailey is the only employee of RLG Télécom de Roberval.

His file at the Canadian Immigration Service had been under analysis for nearly a year when his application for a postgraduate work permit was rejected for a mistake in the date on a document. Everything had to start due to this little bug.

Today, pressure has just decreased on the young man, who has been installed in Lac Saint-Jean since 2015, since Immigration Canada granted him his work permit.

“A great satisfaction and happiness for me, my family and my employer … We will resume a normal life,” he said.

After two months of inactivity and piling up bills, he will finally be able to resume work on Monday to satisfy his employer.

“I was overjoyed when I heard the news,” said Regis Gerrard.

Roberval’s subsidiary RLG Telecom, which was forced to halt its expansion after losing its only employee, will be able to resume development and handle contracts left aside due to a workforce shortage.

The business owner hopes the government will learn from Gwendall’s history. Condemns the delays and red tape in the Canadian Immigration Service. He hopes that this situation will lead to “improving the service provided to those coming from abroad.”

Gwendall’s next dream: permanent residence.