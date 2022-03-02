Young users are increasingly affected by nervous tics

Researchers from the University of Florida claim that the use of the social network tik tokespecially common with teens, would promote the re-emergence of nervous tics in this population. According to our colleagues from the phonea study conducted on twenty volunteers between the ages of 11 and 21 years, and showed that these symptoms worsened during the pandemic and successive postpartum episodes.

Of the 20 teens with the condition, 17 said that the frequency of their tics had increased since using the app. Half believes that social networks These fears are exacerbated.

The severity of the tics was rated at 5 out of 6

The researchers asked participants to rate the severity of their tics on a scale from 0 to 6. Those who felt they had reasonable use of the social network answered 4. Those who significantly increased their time of use during the epidemic responded with 5.

According to the media SubwayFurther research is needed to determine which stressors are responsible for triggering severe tics, such as sudden, uncontrollable sounds or movements. Already in October 2021, a study claimed that the use of TikTok worsened Teen risk of Tourette syndrome.