Young Goldman Sachs employees call for 80 hours a week

A group of newly appointed analysts at investment bank Goldman Sachs prepared a very formal presentation complaining about the long working hours and stress of their jobs and suggesting that 80 hours a week would be more appropriate.

Like a document prepared for clients, a presentation consists of eleven pages with shapes and graphics.

It is based on a survey of thirteen first-year employees, who said they worked an average of 98 hours a week since the start of the year and slept on average at 3 a.m.

Their mental and physical health has deteriorated dramatically. 77% of them believed that they were “victims of occupational abuse.”

“I can’t sleep anymore because my anxiety level has exploded,” one of them quotes in the document.

Another complained: “I knew that the hours would not be from nine in the morning to five in the morning, and I did not know that it would be permanent from nine in the morning until five in the morning.”

In order to “correct the situation”, the presentation suggests that 80 hours per week should be “maximum capacity”.

The show began circulating on social media on Wednesday before being available on Twitter on Thursday.

Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to AFP’s request.