direct | Latest developments on COVID

Whether in Quebec or anywhere else on the planet, the COVID-19 pandemic has been disrupting our lives for more than a year and a half.

Status: 257282155

Dead: 5148,757

United State

Status: 47701533

Dead: 771,013

Canada

Ontario: 610,950 cases (9,964 deaths)

Quebec: 438,364 cases (1,555 deaths)

Alberta: 331,626 cases (3,211 deaths)

British Columbia: 214,636 cases (2,293 deaths)

Saskatchewan: 80,278 cases (910 deaths)

Manitoba: 66,378 cases (1,285 deaths)

Nova Scotia: 8,012 cases (105 deaths)

New Brunswick: 7,579 cases (122 deaths)

Newfoundland and Labrador: 2,035 cases (17 deaths)

Northwest Territories: 2,035 cases (12 deaths)

Yukon: 1,381 cases (12 deaths)

Nunavut: 674 cases (4 deaths)

Prince Edward Island: 332 cases

Canadian returnees: 13 cases

Total: 1,764,293 cases (29,491 deaths)

61 h 2 | No short-term relief: Ottawa remains cautious as Christmas approaches

Joël Lemay / QMI . Agency

Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos does not expect any other major short-term relief in connection with the pandemic and will carefully monitor its development during the holidays.

Minister Duclos said Saturday that travelers who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be exempted from a PCR test for stays of less than 72 hours abroad, starting November 30.

5 h 54 | German football club reduces wages for players who are not vaccinated in quarantine

The German weekly said on Sunday that Bayern Munich decided to cut the salaries of players who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 and placed in isolation, such as Joshua Kimmich, after contact with infected people.

5h26 | Festive season: many Europeans booked our hotels

Archive photo, Valerie Günther

Thanks to the return of a few foreign customers, the year-end holiday season promises to be much better than last year for hoteliers in Quebec eager to find them.

“With snowmobiles and sled dogs on the site, we are very popular among Europeans, but last year we did not receive anything due to the closure of the borders. This year, we have already reached 3,500 reservations made by Europeans”, rejoices François Beloquin, Director of Auberge du Lac Morency, reality In the Laurentians.