Director Bertrand Tavernier passed away at the age of 79

French director Bertrand Tavernier, author of films such as wipe upAnd the L.627, the bait Or recently Kay DorseyHe died Thursday at the age of 79, announced the institute Lumière devoted to cinema, which he headed in Lyon.

A pre-eminent figure in French cinema, Bertrand Tavernier has directed both old and contemporary films, with a penchant for societal themes.

A committed artist, this director, who was also a screenwriter and producer, stood out for his eclectic work and is recognized abroad.

He was also a fan of cinema who invested in film preservation and transmission, driven by his desire to defend independent French cinema and his passion for 20th century American cinema.

Multiple awards

His films have been widely rewarded: the 1974 Louis-Delluc Prize for A watchmaker in Saint Paul1983 Oscar nomination for wipe upDirector’s Award at the Cannes Film Festival in 1984 for Sunday in the countrysideBritish Academy of Television and Film Arts Prize (BAFTA) for Best Foreign Film of 1990’s Life and nothing elseGolden Bear 1995 in Berlin vs. Taste And the Golden Lion has been in Venice throughout his career in 2015.

Bertrand Tavernier was born on April 25, 1941 in Lyon, the son of writer and fighter René Tavernier. He discovered cinema while staying in a sanatorium.

He has also published several books on cinema, including 30 years of American cinema, In 1970, which was republished as 50 Years of American Cinema In the 1990’s.