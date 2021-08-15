Disappointment and Doubts After Failed Quebec Bridge Purchase Negotiations

As Radio Canada has learned, negotiations faltered regarding the provincial government’s participation. Legault’s government considered the compensation demanded by Ottawa for the use of the bridge to be too high.

Solidarity MP Catherine Dorion suggests that the Legault government is negotiating funding for the threeNS Link via Quebec Bridge.

It gives the impression that what they want to do is justify building their loved ones 3NS link in scrap Negotiations, by sabotaging the Quebec Bridge , she explained.

Québec Solidaire member believes that governments should do everything in their power to save the bridge, which, in addition to being a National Historic Site, is also known for its special architecture.

Endless epic

For Quebec-based historian and bridge expert Michel Lebro, the suspension of negotiations over the bridge purchase is not surprising. However, it is disappointing.

The Trudeau government has said we will resolve the issue in our first term. It was the first period since 2015. It’s been six years and nothing has been settled so far , he regrets.

It has been part of the electoral issue many times. We were disappointed often. Before I rejoice, I await a definitive conclusion to this saga that has unfortunately gone on for far too long. Quote from:Michael the Hebrews, historian

Another failure of the Trudeau government

At a news conference Saturday in the Appalachian Chaudeere district to present the nomination of Dominique Vienne in Belchás-les-Eschen-Leves, Conservative Party leader Irene O’Toole responded to the news, calling it the new failure. from the Trudeau government.

Mr. O’Toole went on to say that he would work to publish the report written by Yvonne Charest, which recommended, among other things, the purchase of the Quebec Bridge by the federal government.

Keepers, especially in the greater metropolitan area, deserve the fact of the bridge , he added.

The Conservative leader concluded by saying that his infrastructure priority was building 3NS Reservation.

For his part, the President of the Treasury Council and Member of Parliament for Quebec, Jean-Yves Duclos, confirmed that the file is not dead.