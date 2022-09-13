Three Canadian airports are among the worst in the world in terms of flight delays

Does this news surprise you?

CNN Travel I just published an article that lists the worst airports in the world for delayed or canceled flights, and three of Canada’s largest airports are among the top ten in terms of delays.

This sad statistic isn’t all that surprising given all the troubles that have plagued air travel in Canada this summer. On top of that, CNN Travel made a similar list last July, and Toronto Airport sat in the unfortunate first place in the world for delayed flights. Several weeks later, Toronto Pearson International Airport did not improve its services, once again taking first place in CNN Travel’s top 10 list.

The worst part of all of this is that second place goes to Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Montreal. Excuse me! This does not make the country look very good! The other airports in the top ten are mostly located in Europe, but the last place is Vancouver International Airport. So, in general, three of Canada’s largest airports are among the ten worst places in the world for delayed flights …

Here is the full list including exact percentages of delayed flights:

1. Toronto Pearson International Airport (Canada): 51.9%

2. Montreal Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (Canada): 47.8%

3. Frankfurt International Airport (Germany): 44.5%

4- Humberto Delgado Airport (Lisbon): 43%

5. London Gatwick Airport (UK): 42%

6- Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (France): 41.6%

7. Munich International Airport (Germany): 40.1%

8- Manchester Airport (UK): 39%

9. Athens International Airport (Greece): 38.5%

10. Vancouver International Airport (Canada): 37.8%

We hope that Canadian airports will improve their performance over the next few weeks!