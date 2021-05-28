Disassembly The first relaxations go into effect on Friday

(Montreal) For the first time in more than four and a half months, on Friday evening, Quebec will not be subject to a curfew.

The Canadian Press

The Quebec government took this extraordinary measure on January 9 to restrict contact between people to reduce the risk of transmission of the coronavirus.

The curfew, which was first introduced from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the next day, started later at 9:30 p.m. before being temporarily lowered to 8 p.m. in some areas with high outbreaks. Violators can be fined more than $ 1,000.

Also starting this Friday, outdoor gatherings in backyards will be permitted for a maximum of eight people.

Restaurant terraces can also start accepting customers throughout Quebec.

The stadiums’ event organizers are entitled to accommodate 2,500 people, divided into groups of 250 spectators. This means that the sixth National Hockey League (NHL) qualifier between Toronto Maple Leaves and the Canada can be played in front of spectators on Saturday night in Montreal.

More relaxation will be activated, but only as of next Monday. On that day, most of the regions in the red will turn orange, in particular the regions of Quebec, Montergue, Laurentide, Lanodiere, and Ottawa. In Estrie, the area will also turn orange, with the exception of the Granit sub-district, around Lac-Mégantic.

This means that restaurant dining rooms will be able to accommodate customers, as will workout rooms. Students 3e, 4e And 5e High school will be able to return to class full time.

However, in Montreal and Laval, citizens will have to wait a little, because these cities will remain in the red until June 7; Then the orange spreads throughout Quebec.

All of these relaxation exercises are gradually coming into effect as the number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Quebec recently reached its lowest level in more than six months.