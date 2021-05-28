The Oscars will be postponed again by a month in 2022

For the second year in a row, the Oscars 2022 will be held a month later than expected due to the health context, the academy that organizes announced, Thursday.

The rule that allows movies released live on video-on-demand platforms will also be preserved to compete without even going to the cinema.

The 94th Academy Awards will take place on March 27, 2022, at its traditional cinema, Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

But the impact of COVID-19, which rocked the Hollywood Awards season last year, is still being felt.

Traditionally, the Oscars have requested a movie to hit theaters in Los Angeles for at least seven days in order to be eligible for prestigious awards.

But in the face of cinemas closing and many filming, those standards have been relaxed, a decision many have seen as a boost for streaming platforms, such as Netflix or Amazon Prime.

With the pandemic still affected this year, the eligibility criteria for the 94th Academy Awards will be the same as those for the 93rd concerts. The academy announced in a press release.

Films wishing to compete in this gala must be released before December 31st.

The academy’s decision to postpone its concert could cause a domino effect, prompting other organizers to follow suit. NBC announced two weeks ago that it would not broadcast the Golden Globes next year, which was criticized by Hollywood for its lack of diversity.