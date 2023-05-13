Discovering Best places to live in Calgary for singles

Nestled between the Rocky Mountains and prairies, Calgary, Alberta’s largest city, is a place of stunning natural beauty and a vibrant urban life. With a reputation as a “cowboy town,” Calgary has transformed into a modern, cosmopolitan city, attracting individuals from all walks of life. For singles seeking an exciting urban lifestyle or access to outdoor activities, Calgary has a neighborhood just for you. This article will guide you through the best places to live in Calgary for singles, detailing what each neighborhood has to offer.

Best places to live in Calgary for singles

1. Beltline

Located immediately south of Calgary’s downtown, Beltline is a bustling, vibrant neighborhood, perfect for singles. The area is the cultural heart of the city, with a plethora of galleries, theatres, and music venues. Additionally, Beltline boasts a lively dining scene, offering everything from food trucks to fine dining.

Beltline’s residential options are predominantly high-rise apartments and condos, perfect for the urban single. With its walking and biking paths, easy access to transit, and a variety of shops, restaurants, and entertainment options, Beltline is a prime choice for singles seeking a lively urban environment.

2. East Village

East Village has undergone a massive transformation over the past decade, evolving from a neglected area into one of Calgary’s most dynamic neighborhoods. This riverside neighborhood, with its modern condos and apartments, is ideal for singles who want to be at the heart of the action.

The area is home to the famous Calgary Central Library and the National Music Centre. The RiverWalk pathway system provides an excellent opportunity for outdoor activities right in the city center. With its mix of dining, shopping, culture, and green spaces, East Village offers a well-rounded urban lifestyle.

3. Mission

Mission is a historic and trendy neighborhood located along the Elbow River. Known for its lively 4th Street, lined with shops, restaurants, and cafes, Mission is an excellent neighborhood for singles who appreciate a pedestrian-friendly environment.

The neighborhood also offers easy access to several parks, including the popular Elbow River Pathway and the beautiful Lindsay Park. Whether you enjoy brunching at chic cafes, shopping at local boutiques, or walking along the river, Mission provides a balanced lifestyle that many singles find attractive.

4. Kensington (Hillhurst & Sunnyside)

Kensington, straddling the neighborhoods of Hillhurst and Sunnyside, is one of Calgary’s most beloved areas. Known for its charming, village-like vibe, Kensington is home to a mix of historic buildings and modern developments.

The neighborhood offers an array of local boutiques, cozy cafes, and eateries. It’s also a stone’s throw away from downtown Calgary, the Bow River, and the Sunnyside LRT station, making commuting a breeze. If you’re a single who values a small-town feel within a big city, Kensington might be the neighborhood for you.

5. Inglewood

Recognized as Calgary’s oldest neighborhood, Inglewood has maintained its historic charm while adapting to modern times. It’s an eclectic neighborhood with a mix of independent shops, galleries, breweries, and music venues.

Inglewood is also home to the Calgary Zoo and the Bird Sanctuary. The neighborhood’s access to the river pathways and its lively commercial street make it a wonderful place to live for singles who appreciate both urban life and outdoor activities.

6. Bridgeland

Located just northeast of downtown, Bridgeland is a diverse, family-friendly neighborhood that also happens to be perfect for singles. The neighborhood is known for its culinary scene, hosting some of Calgary’s top restaurants.

Bridgeland offers a mix of historic homes and new developments, providing options for different preferences and budgets. With its own C-train station, access to the river pathways, and proximity to both the downtown core and Calgary’s extensive network of parks and green spaces, Bridgeland combines urban conveniences with natural beauty, making it a desirable location for singles.

7. Eau Claire Eau Claire, nestled between downtown and the Bow River, is known for its high-end condominiums, making it an excellent choice for singles seeking a luxurious urban lifestyle. The neighborhood is home to Eau Claire Market, a hub of dining, shopping, and entertainment. The Prince’s Island Park, located in the neighborhood, is one of the city’s most beautiful parks, hosting many festivals and events throughout the year. With its mix of luxury, accessibility, and green spaces, Eau Claire is perfect for singles who appreciate the finer things in life. 8. Marda Loop Marda Loop, located in the southwest part of Calgary, is a vibrant, bustling neighborhood that has maintained its community-oriented feel despite rapid growth. The area is known for its shopping district, which hosts an array of shops, restaurants, and services. The neighborhood offers a mix of housing options, including condos, townhouses, and detached homes. Its active community association organizes events throughout the year, fostering a strong sense of community. Marda Loop’s combination of urban amenities, residential diversity, and community spirit make it an attractive choice for singles. Conclusion Calgary is a city that offers a diverse range of lifestyles, catering to every preference. Whether you’re seeking an energetic downtown atmosphere, a historic and trendy vibe, or a blend of urban amenities with easy access to nature, Calgary has a neighborhood for you. See also Pottery art in the foreground Each neighborhood has its own charm and character, and the best way to choose the right one for you is to consider your lifestyle, interests, and priorities. Whether you’re drawn to the pulsing heart of Beltline, the charm of Kensington, or the historic allure of Inglewood, each neighborhood offers a unique living experience. With such a variety of options, singles are sure to find their perfect match in Calgary.