Several shootings Sunday in the Greater Toronto Area, including three shootings in broad daylight

The first shooting occurred at about 1:45 a.m. Sunday in Clarington, east of Oshawa. Durham area police said they were called to the area of ​​Newtonville Road and Privilege Road 4 and found two seriously injured and one lightly injured. They said in a statement that a fourth person who was stabbed was taken to hospital alone and that his condition was linked to the same shooting.

Also on the night of Saturday to Sunday, a second shooting took place in Brampton. Two people were killed.

At about 2:40 p.m. Sunday, another shooting took place near the intersection of Humber Boulevard and Alliance Street in Toronto, according to city police. Two young men, aged 15 and 16, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Toronto police then reported a fourth shooting, this time near the intersection of Allen and Lawrence Avenue West and around 4:15 p.m. They found a man with gunshot wounds and say they fear for his life; He was taken to the hospital.

Another shooting occurred a few minutes later near the intersection of Caledonia Road and Lawrence Avenue West, around 4:25 p.m., according to Toronto police. Officers found a man with no vital signs Can we read a tweet from the police?

Then, a sixth shooting occurred in the evening near the intersection of McCwan Road and Milner Street in the Scarborough neighborhood of Toronto, according to city police. Four wounded people were taken to hospital. She fears the lives of two victims.

In all of these cases, the police did not release information about potential suspects and seek public assistance.