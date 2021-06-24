Discovery in Marival: ‘Canada is responsible,’ according to Trudeau

I know that this discovery only exacerbates the pain that families, survivors, and all indigenous peoples and communities already feel, and reaffirms a fact they have known for so long. The pain and shock you feel, Canada is to blame He said in a statement.

The Prime Minister added that These findings in Marieval and Kamloops are a shameful reminder of the systemic racism, discrimination and injustice that indigenous peoples have faced – and still are – in this country. Together, we must realize this truth, learn from our past and move forward on the path of common reconciliation.

A general call for solidarity

The Minister for Crown and Indigenous Relations, Caroline Bennett, posted several messages on Twitter Thursday morning.

We will be there for all survivors, families and communities mourning and remembering them, as well as doing the difficult work of recognizing lost lives in order to bring them home. , I wrote.

The Minister for Crown and Indigenous Relations, Caroline Bennett, responded Thursday morning after the discovery of Marivale’s graves. (Archives) Photo: The Canadian Press / Adrian Wilde

The Minister for Crown and Indigenous Relations also sets that out Children should never be taken away from their families, communities, languages ​​and cultures. These findings are a shameful reminder of the systemic racism, discrimination and injustice that indigenous peoples have perpetrated and continue to face. .

About the Minister of Indigenous Services, Mark Miller, The discovery of 751 unidentified graves near the former Marival Boarding School has added to the anguish felt by families, survivors and indigenous peoples. It was a fact that was often denied .

Conservatives join solidarity momentum ز

The leader of the official opposition, Erin O’Toole, expressed his support in a statement sent out late in the morning.

Conservatives in Canada are aware of the deep grief and grief that all First Nations peoples are currently experiencing, as well as boarding school survivors. Our hearts are with the Cowessess First Nation and the surrounding Aboriginal communities who share this trauma. , did he say.

Excavations began on the site of the former Marieval Native Residential School by the Cowessess First Nation on May 30. Photo: Radio Canada / Submitted by Cowessess First Nation

words failفشل

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on her Twitter account: Sometimes words fail us. Today is one of those days. The unidentified graves discovered at the site of a former Saskatchewan residential school are heartbreaking. Chief Cadmus Delorme asked us to support his first nation, and that’s what we’ll doفعل .

Regina Mayor asks for help

Regina Mayor Sandra Masters responded in a statement today.

So it asks all residents To help each other in mass mourning for lives lost, indigenous people and children treated inhumanely. The City of Regina provides support for the physical, emotional, mental and spiritual healing of the First Cowessess Nation, Treaty Territory 4 community and across Canada .

Flags at half mast in several cities

The Mayor of Montreal, Valerie Plante, said on her Twitter account the heart is wounded .

The Quebec national football team also announced that the Montreal City Council flags would be hung at half-mast on Friday. Ottawa also announced that it will lower the flags of all its buildings indefinitely.

Iqaluit Mayor Kenny Bell has asked his city team to take down all flags on official buildings and remove them from City Hall. However, he indicated that the National Pride flag will be left in place and will fly until June 30, according to the proposal taken by the city council.