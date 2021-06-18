Disney is investing in African science fiction animation

With a focus on Africa, Disney has partnered with dozens of creators from the continent to produce a series of animated shorts, generate fire: generate fire, which will be broadcast worldwide on its Disney+ streaming platform at the end of 2022, The company announced Thursday during the 60th Annecy Festival.

Vice President Orion Ross said the ten-minute films that make up this anthology series “answer the same question in a very different way: what would the future of Africa look like from an African point of view”. Disney EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) Animation, during a pre-recorded conference.

He added that “creators from Zimbabwe, Uganda, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and Egypt” will “bring their unique visions to it”.

“Harnessing global magic with afro-futurism, driven Black Panther Marvel, inspired by the continent’s rich history and diverse cultures, “each movie features a blend of ‘fantasy, futuristic technology, aliens, gods and monsters, action and adrenaline for audiences of all ages…'” he said.

South African studio Triggerfish will be lead producer, Peter Ramsay (Spider-Man: The New Generation), “Executing Producer”.

The announcement comes as the Annecy Festival, a major event for animated cinema (until Saturday), celebrates this year in Africa, which Disney “recognizes the huge potential,” according to Orion Ross.

Studio Mickey announced in December that it had joined “African entertainment company Kogali to create a new science fiction series that will air on Disney+ in 2022.” baptized Before (“Future” in Yoruba, a West African language), “Speak in a futuristic version of Lagos, Nigeria”.

Disney Junior Channel and Disney+ Kids Series will also air in 2023, Kia and Kimoji ChampionsProduced by Canadian company eOne and featuring South African characters Kelly Dillon and Mark Day.

Featuring Kiya, a seven-year-old superhero who is passionate about dance and martial arts.

Disney doesn’t forget its partners from the Old Continent, as evidenced by the arrival, July 28 on Disney+, Adventures in Tic et Tac Park, the first original European animated series created for the platform, produced by French studio Xilam.

In one of its episodes, the ghost, for the Official Annecy Competition in the TV Movies category.