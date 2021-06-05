Watch out for the tiger mosquito in Dobbs and Jura

ARS warns of the presence of the tiger mosquito. very small insect It can be content with a small amount of water to grow discreetly, and It can be a carrier of serious diseases.

The Bourgogne-Franche-Comté region has not escaped progressAedes albopictus, known as the tiger mosquitoعوض. Founded for many years in the overseas territories, in particular in the Indian Ocean, it has been developing since 2004 in the French capital. it’s today It is located in five sections of the district : in Saône-et-Loire, since 2014; In Côte d’Or and Never since 2018; In Dobbs and Jura since 2020. In fact, its presence has been spotted in Arc-et-Senans and Dole.

The insect is now present in 64 departments of Metropolitan France.

– Ministry of Solidarity and Health

Insect vector of dangerous diseases

The danger of the tiger mosquito lies above all in its ability to exist Carrier of dangerous diseases, such as chikungunya, dengue, or Zika virus. In the capital of France, it is Active from May 1 to November 30. Therefore, health authorities are particularly vigilant to prevent its progression. The insect is very annoying. Unlike other mosquitoes, It also bites during the day and its bite is painful.

ARS (via Mosquito Control Operator) implements a Monitoring around the area Through a network of nesting traps, especially in the most densely populated urban units, but such monitoring implies the vigilance of the inhabitants.

Spot and report the tiger mosquito

The tiger mosquito has several characteristics: It is very small (less than 1 cm wingspan), black with white spots on the body and legs, has a white stripe on the chest and a biting organ.

If you find one, You can report it at ANSES Portal.

To avoid its installation, it is recommended Monitor stagnant water tanks :