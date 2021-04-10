Divan Dubnik will reach out to the avalanche

Things are running out on Saturday afternoon, at the dawn of the deal deadline.

After I saw Brandon Montor moves to the Florida PanthersIt’s Divan Dobnik’s turn to change the title. Kevin Weekes reports that the goalkeeper will assist Colorado Avalanche.

In return, Doug Wilson pressed Greg Patrin and won the fifth round (mentioned by Friedman) from Joe Sacic.

Consequently, Dobnik would become the reserve goalkeeper Philip Groppower and replace Jonas Johansson, who has performed well in three matches with the team. He’s even unbeaten in organizational time and maintains a save rate of 0.920 … but you have to understand that a team trying to win the Stanley Cup needs a good veteran to replace Grubauer in case of injury? Do you trust Jonas Johansson to lead the team to the final? Maybe not as much as Devan Dubnyk, if you’re an organized league. An insurance policy was required.

Now, is it as good as you think? With Sharks (a more difficult task, let’s face it), Dobnik maintained a lower efficiency ratio of 0.900 (.898) and a target versus an average of 3.18. It was really tough last year in Minnesota …

Dubnik, 34, has a 3-9-2 record of 3.18 goals versus average and 898 savings with Sharks this season. – Adrian Dater (adater) April 10, 2021

In any case, it is not very expensive. It made it an affordable goal.

The Dubnyk roof hit with the Sharks was only $ 2.16 million. The look at which it was designed should be, as Wilson knew it would make it more tradeable this season, “reset” https://t.co/wl2xfwaGUe – Kevin Kurtz (@KurzNHL) April 10, 2021

Good comments from the CEO.

Wilson, in Dubnik (continued): “He fit in smoothly with our group and helped guide many of our young players. We thank him for his contributions to our club on and off the ice this season and we wish him the best in Colorado.” Nick Kotsonika (@cotsonika) April 10, 2021

– Update on Yavalo.

The status quo on the Alex Iafallo / Kings front. I think tomorrow will be an important day for that. Kings hope to sign the suspended UFA. But it is clear that if they cannot do that then trade is possible. PierreVLeBrun April 10, 2021

– Dozens return tomorrow?

Dylan Cousins, who has missed the past six matches due to an upper body injury, said he feels ready to return to the squad tomorrow. – Heather Engel (engelheather) April 10, 2021

