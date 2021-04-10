The 37th International Film Festival “Vues d’Afrique (…) / Le 221, Senegal Agenda

Over a hundred films produced by 51 countries, including 33 Africans, will be available online during the Canadian Festival “Vues d’Afrique” which will take place from April 9-18, 2021.

For the second year in a row, Canadian-based film buffs and professionals will be able to enjoy free access (for 48 hours) to the films of the 37th edition of the Vues d’Afrique International Film Festival. The festival can be accessed either by calling directly the site or via TV5 apps on mobile and connected TV.

International audiences will not be excluded: they will be able to enjoy shows during the last week of the festival.

A rich and varied program that will offer Internet users 20 films co-produced with Canada, including 10 animated documentaries in the “Greetings From Here” section, 10 web or TV series, fictional films, etc. This year, two new entrants were awarded: the “Best TV Series” award by the General Regroupement des Senegalais du Canada (RGSC) associated with this edition. The Study Center will award the “Male and Female Equality Prize” and for International Cooperation (CECI).

The evening of April 14 will be dedicated to the International Organization of la Francophonie (OIF). Filmmaker Nantina Lova, from Madagascar, will present his film “ÉTOILE DU MATIN”, which has been supported by Fonds Image de la Francophonie.

