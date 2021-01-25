Divorce between the Packers and Aaron Rodgers?

Midfielder Aaron Rodgers hinted that his link with the Green Bay Packers may soon end.

On Sunday, the Wisconsin team saw the end of the 2020 season with a 31-26 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the National League Final.

In response to a journalist who questioned him about his future with the organization that chose him in the first round (24): “I don’t know.”e Generally) from the 2005 draft.

“I really don’t know. There are a lot of unknowns about next season. I’ll have to take some time, clear my mind, and see what happens. It’s tough right now, especially when I think about the players who will be there or not be there next year. Makes it.” The end of it all strikes me like a ton of bricks. “

Repeatedly at his press conference, Rodgers said the word “final” and even said that his future was “uncertain.”

In 2020, the 37-year-old pivot has had a great season. In 16 matches, he has completed 70.7% of the passes he attempted at 4,299 yards and 48 drops. His name is often mentioned in discussions regarding the NFL MVP title.

Additionally, there are still two years in the contract for the product from the University of California. He signed a four-year, $ 134 million deal in 2018.

Last April, the Packers surprised everyone, including Rodgers, by picking midfielder Jordan Love with their pick in the first round.

Matt LaFleur regrets

If it had to be done again, Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur would have done things differently in the fourth quarter of the National League Final on Sunday.

With just over two minutes left in the match, his team were fourth and goals scored. Had they scored a touchdown and converted two points, the players would have leveled the score in their confrontation against the Tampa Bay Pirates.

Instead, LaFleur chose to send his shot into the field for a field goal, and he did.

Wisconsin did not recover the ball after that and the “Boss” won 31-26.

“When you don’t work, you always regret it, right?” Said the driver during his post-match press conference.

“After we got three chances, no victory, knowing that we need a middle finger and two points … every time something doesn’t work, do you regret it?” Of course.”

For his part, midfielder Aaron Rodgers indicated that he understood what his coach was trying to do with this selection.

He said, “It wasn’t my decision, but I understand his logic.”

“I thought we’d have four chances to do that,” the 37-year-old veteran added.