Do your customers love to visit movie websites? Consult Netflix to better advise them

October 9, 2021
Tony Vaughn

“Our research shows that Canadian content is a powerful way for people to know and love Canada. It makes it possible to create important cultural connections and has great potential to stimulate tourism.”

Producer and/or distributor of films shot in Canada, Netflix has created Netflix Chez Vous, which allows you to select filming locations for its Canadian content.

“Canadian content increases global tourism and creates stronger cultural engagement” – Netflix

These films and series have one thing in common: Canada is in the spotlight! Netflix confirms on its website www.netflixchezvous.ca.

Source: www.netflixchezvous.ca

“Take a look at the addresses below to see filming locations across the country and follow in the footsteps of some of your favorite characters to see what can be found near you (and beyond!).”

