Canada intends to continue collecting medals

Parasky Alps Parasky Alps continues with another speed event: the Super G. The first race starts at 10AM ET / 9PM ET on Saturday. Molly Jepsen She is seeking a second gold medal in the standing category after her strong start on the slopes that started the Games. Michaela Joslin And the Alana Ramsey Complete the dynamic Canadian trio for the event. Mac Marco and his proof Tristan Rodgersalready the downhill silver medalists, are among the event’s favorites for athletes with a visual impairment. Logan Leach (with a guide Julian SmallHe will be at the starting gate where he continues to gain valuable experience. their teammates Alexis Jemondin the men’s standing category as well as the seated skaters Katie Compalozier In the women’s event and Brian Rowlandin the men’s race, complete the Maple Leaf lineup.

Paragliding

Canadian skaters took to the podium on Sunday to qualify for the figure skating event. World Champion Tyler Turner, for which these are their first games, will start first in the men’s SB-LL1 category. Veteran Alex Massey He is next on the course for the men’s SB-LL2 event. On the women’s side, Canada has two players competing in the SB-LL2 category: Lisa Dejongincluding the first games, and Sandrine HamillParalympics 2018. The race begins at 11 a.m. ET / 10 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Snowboarding Para Nordic

Cross-country skiing starts on Sunday. The men start at 10 a.m. local / 9 p.m. ET on Saturday and the women start at 11:50 a.m. local / 10:50 p.m. ET on Saturday for the long-distance races. Canadians in the course are Colin CameronAnd the Derek Zablotinsky And the Ethan Hess. All three athletes were in attendance in 2018. For the women, Lynn Marie Pelodeau will run her Paralympic Games.

Curling in a wheelchair

Canada The tournament started off strong with a couple of easy wins on the first day of Robben’s playing round and we’ll be looking forward to continuing in the same vein. The team has only one game on the schedule on Sunday, against Latvia, at 2:35 p.m. local time / 1:35 a.m. ET.

To watch the team in action

It is possible to watch all competitions in Canada live online. Live and on-demand broadcasts can be found at Paralympic.cathe channel Youtube cost per click, cbc.ca/beijing2022 And the Radio-Canada.ca/paralympic-gamesbroadcast service CBC GemThe Radio-Canada Sports app and the CBC Sports app for devices iOS And the robot. People who want to follow the competitions later can do so on the same platforms, in addition to Amazon Prime Video.

TV competitions on March 6:

CBC (Late Night) – 1:30 AM ET / 10:30 PM PT March 5

CBC (Morning) – 6AM ET / 3AM PT

CBC (Daytime) – 3pm ET

CBC (late night) – 11pm local time

Sportsnet One – 10 a.m. ET

Radio Canada – 3pm ET

* Airtime in your area to be confirmed *

About the Canadian Paralympic Team: Canada 48 athletes represent the five sports in the program of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games, which will be held from March 4 to 13.

About the Canadian Paralympic Committee: Paralympic.ca

