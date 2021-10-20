Documentaries | More than 50 films from Quebec and Canada in RIDM

One hundred and twenty feature films and short films, from 44 countries, including 54 from Quebec and Canada, will be presented on the occasion of the 24thNS An edition of the Rencontres internationales du documentaire de Montréal (RIDM) taking place from 10 to 21 November with a parallel online edition from 14 to 25 November.

Andre Duchesne

Journalism

In order to properly highlight cinema’s return to theaters, each documentary will be presented for the first time on the big screen. The online version will include almost all the movies and will be available throughout Canada.

A feature film has already been announced Gabor By Joannie Lafrenière, a portrait by Montreal photographer Gabor Zelassi, will be presented in conclusion. Among the other Quebec filmmakers enrolled in the program, we note Sylvain Lesperance, Christina Wagenbauer, Laurence Turcotte Fraser, Emmanuel Lecha, and many others.

Sylvain Lesperance, long-time film director (human riverThis time the movie is presented animal spot. By researching the archives of world cinema, the veil is lifted from the often violent relationships between humans and animals.

Christina Wagenbauer, her first feature film, Sachinka, who charmed us, returns with a documentary, BabushkaPhoto of her grandmother who visited in her homeland Russia.

Lawrence Turcot Fraser would suggest End of Wonderland, a film featuring Tara Emory, the transgender artist and pioneer of comedic scenes, fetishism, and eroticism in the 1990s.

With until the countA compelling film we watched this spring on Hot Docs, Emmanuel Lecha looks back at the chaotic situation of the Haitian people and the international aid destined for them.

In addition, RIDM will give great advice to Russian documentary filmmaker Vitaly Mansky, to whom he devotes a retrospective. The latter, say RIDM leaders, is “a prominent figure in contemporary Russian documentary film and has a critical eye on his country’s political class. The retrospective exhibition will include seven films, the most recent of which, Gorbachev. sky, Photo with an interview with the former Soviet leader now shrouded in memory.

Festival screenings will take place in the Cinémathèque Québécoise, Cinemas du Parc, Musée, Center Pierre-Péladeau and Cinéma Quartier Latin.

Visit the Rencontres internationales du Documentaire de Montréal website