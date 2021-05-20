Dominic Ducharme exudes confidence

Dominic Ducharme, the manager of Montreal Canadiens, showed confidence Thursday morning during his press conference for the first game of the series against Maple Leaves in the evening in Toronto.

“From the way our players have behaved during the week and with the rest we were able to recharge the batteries, I’m really comfortable with where we are,” Ducharme said. We are really confident from the start of this series. We expect our four lines to contribute and on the defensive side, I think it will be difficult to play against us. “

Ducharme particularly expects Brendan Gallagher, Philip Danault and Thomas Tatar to annoy the early attackers, including Austin Matthews and Mitchell Marner.

“We expect them to be at their very best and give our team momentum,” trio coach Gallagher, Danaulet and Tatar agreed.

“You just have to fight and be good in various fields,” Tatar said. We know what we can do. It will be our mission. It’s a huge challenge, but we’re excited to take it. “

Container Matthews

In the regular season, Matthews was particularly good against the Canadians, scoring 14 points, including seven, in 10 matches.

“Matthews and Marner are really good players,” Danault said. They are two excellent players. Sometimes it is normal for them to find a way to place the disk at the back of the network. Our trio is back. I am very happy and excited about the idea of ​​finding my own wings. “

Obviously, in 10 games [en saison régulière]It’s a situation unlike other seasons, Ducharme finally admitted, while there’s not much room for surprises. They know us well. We know them very well. There can be little things all the time, but you basically know what’s going to happen and they have a good idea, too. ”