What do you watch on TV on Friday?

Here are some suggestions for shows and movies to watch on French TV on Friday May 21:

– “Masterchef Junior”

Time to challenge the mysterious box of each of the nine young chefs in the competition. They must use the contents of at least one of them in order to cook a meal that will appeal to the judges. Their meal is over, they must pass the chocolate mission.

Friday, 10 a.m. VAT.

– «Miniatures»

This British mini-series premieres in Amsterdam in 1686. Anya Taylor-Joy plays a young woman who marries a wealthy merchant in order to save the family’s fortune. What she has no idea is that this decision will plunge her into a world of dark secrets.

Friday, 6 pm, ICI ARTV.

– «Potlac Station»

It’s rapper Sarahmée’s turn to unveil her DNA. For her, the table is well prepared and very varied, thanks to the ramen soup made with seaweed, the roasted scallops in canapés and the maple blueies prepared by chefs Stefano Vita and Hugo San Jacques.

Friday, 7 pm, zest.

– “Clans!”

In the mid-1990s, this action movie caused a cold sweat for moviegoers who, like Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock, found themselves on a bus. Despite the traffic obstacles, it cannot drive less than 80 km / h, otherwise it will explode.

Friday, 7 p.m., take 2.

– “a mirage”

Before we discover, this summer, The Ideal Family Guidebook, Ricardo Trogi and Louis Morissette’s second collaboration in cinema, we move on to comedy-drama. There the actor plays an indebted father who is obsessed with his best friend’s wife.

Friday, 8 pm, ICI-Canada Radio Télé.

-“What is the difference?”

Talk about and worry about the climate crisis? Of course, but you should still do this with people who know the different issues. During this episode, host Hugo Latulip speaks with the philosopher, author, and peasant Jean Bidard.

Friday, 9:30 pm, media knowledge.

– “The Life of Adele: Chapters 1 and 2”.

Winner of the Palme d’Or at Cannes in 2013, this movie tells the story of love – and demonstrates the strange sexual behaviors that followed – developed by a teenage girl named Adèle (Adèle Exarchopoulos) with Emma (Léa Seydoux), a blue-haired girl who arouses She has a strong desire.

Friday 11 pm, Tele Quebec.