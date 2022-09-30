Dominique Engled ‘convinced’ to make gains outside Montreal

Dominic Engled insisted that “beyond managing the pandemic, it is what we want as a government that will allow us to resolve the issues before us.” (Photo: The Canadian Press)

Liberal leader Dominique Engled says she is “convinced” to make gains outside of Montreal on October 3.

This is what she said Friday at a seminar in Montreal after a meeting with Mayor Valerie Plante.

When the House of Representatives was dissolved, the Liberal Party of Quebec (PLQ) had 27 seats, only two of which were not in Montreal, but in Outaouais.

Having conducted a special campaign in Huntingdon and Orford counties, Ms. Engled will continue her activities in Monterey on Friday.

“I think Quebecers are watching and deciding,” she said. I am very confident. You will have surprises on October 4th. “

Ms. Engled also intensified her attacks on François Legault’s “leadership style”.

Elections, not a referendum on epidemic management

Campaigning against François Legault by criticizing his “style of leadership” would ultimately be a good strategy, appreciated Dominique Englade, who feels more credible.

The liberal leader understands that the image that remains of the pandemic is that of a “good father,” but she asks Quebecers to move beyond that impression.

“Beyond managing the pandemic, what we want as a government is what will allow us to resolve the issues before us,” she stated in an interview with La Presse Canadian.

“This is not what François Legault offers,” she added. The CAQ leader is in a bad position to face challenges, particularly in terms of the economy and the environment, because he doesn’t like cooperation or being criticized, according to her.

Regardless of the outcome of the election, Quebecers had seen François Legault during the election campaign ready to make many shocking statements about immigration.

“His campaign, we cannot say, is particularly inspiring.”

Inadvertently, the CAQ leader has thus helped the very difficult campaign of the Liberal Party of Quebec (PLQ) thus far: logistical and organizational problems, errors in the financial framework, a poorly completed nomination form in Matane Matabidia, empty rooms …

More and more clear

Party in disarray, PLQ? A party ‘adapt’, answers Ms. Englade, who was appointed leader in 2020. Remember, the ambitious Prime Minister has imposed a national shift to the left on her political party.

When it was conceded that these changes had alienated positions such as Yvon Vallières, she replied that she retained the support of Daniel Johnson, Luc Fortin, Laurent Lessard, Claude Lemieux, and Germain Chevary.

“You can’t make changes and think they’d be absolutely perfect,” she admitted in an interview. I expect our political makeup to continue to adapt.”

Former liberals will tell me: ‘Ah, it is taking shape, I understand, it is more and more clear, what kind of leadership we want to have, etc. ” […] This does not mean that there are no discussions, there are always discussions.

But whatever happens, she does not see any “dramatic changes” in PLQ in the coming years. “We are in line with our values. […] I argued with the base of the fighters.”

During the election campaign, Dominic Engled also took his liberty to stress issues of the status of women, immigration, and integration, as well as suddenly defending a more assertive federalism.

Francois Legault […] It is not he who wants to make the union work, but to serve his interests well.”

“Federalism is not obsolete. We want to work with the federal government. This does not mean that they will be crushed in relation to the federal government, on the contrary; it is really two partners that work together.”

In his opinion, PLQ is on the right track. Let’s see what voters have to say on October 3.