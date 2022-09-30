‘Methodological issues’ in Hockey Canada?

Federal Sports Minister Pascal Saint-Ang is not uttering words when criticizing hockey club Canada, but rather talking about “systemic problems” to describe the situation surrounding sexual assault issues affecting the discipline.

“The stories we read are very disturbing and disgusting,” Minister Saint Ong said Thursday in an interview with CBC News. This isn’t the first time we’ve talked about a toxic hockey culture. However, nothing has been done, or nothing compelling has been done in the past ten years.

At the same time, the Minister of Sports responded to an extensive journalistic investigation conducted by CBC, through the program “The Fifth Estate”, at the end of which about fifteen alleged sexual assaults were listed in the past decades in Canada, that is, since 1989. These, which were It will be committed in a group, which will mostly include players playing at the junior level.

As Minister Saint Ong declared, “There are also all those people in positions of power who have failed all these years.”

Remember that Hockey Canada funding has been suspended since June following a decision by the federal government. The penalty was imposed in May when it was decided that a lawsuit related to an alleged sexual assault that occurred in 2018 had been settled by the union.