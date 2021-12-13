Dominique Roy was easily elected at Les Méchins

Thus Dominic Roy retains the office of mayor, who, in September, decided not to run for re-election on November 7. The businessman wanted to devote himself completely to his business.

Then Missions County found itself on the sad list of municipalities without a candidate for mayor.

When the electoral process resumed, Dominic Roy changed his mind and finally submitted his candidacy against the former mayor and former Mayor of Matane, Donald Grenier.

« I wasn’t worried. I felt that the residents wanted me to stay. People were asking me. » – Quote from Dominic Roy

On the table, several files are waiting for the city council.

Dominic Roy fully intends to tackle the construction of aerated ponds in order to bring the local sewage system to a standard level. This infrastructure is essential to the growth of the village.

Currently, the municipal sewage system cannot support the construction of new housing, which limits the expansion of Les Méchins.

However, it is an urgent need, Mayor Roy recalls. The mayor says there are no more homes for sale in the village. After searching and finding a place and then obtaining the necessary zonal changes, the municipality is still waiting for permission from the Ministry of the Environment to move forward.

The elected officials of Les Méchins must also rebuild the streets and renovate part of the water supply network.

Among the projects, the city council also intends to convert the former credit union building into a community hall. We will roll Dominic Roy confirms.

Of the 868 registered voters, 413 voters voted, of whom 207 were presenters. The turnout was nearly 50% (47.6%) which is higher than the average turnout of 38.7% in the general municipal elections.

It is gratifying to see that the population has turned out to vote in large numbers. I will do my best for four years. I thank them very much for their trust. I will give them 100% Dominic Roy’s comments.

