Downtown Montreal | A second tower will appear from 1 Square Phillips

Groupe Brivia, developer of 1 Square Phillips, in downtown Montreal, has begun selling a second 21-story tower on the site.

Andre Dubuque

Journalism

The younger sister of the 61-storey main tower will house 324 residential units: studios, one-bedroom units, and two-bedroom units. The units were initially priced at $322,900 before taxes. The first deliveries are scheduled for 2025.

Phase II engineering has been commissioned to MSDL Architectes.

Learning from COVID, the tower will provide 17,000 square feet of common space. A dog park and rooftop terrace, designed by landscape architect Claude Cormier, will be created.

Regarding the 61-story tower under construction, “work is progressing at a good speed and 90% of the units have found their occupants,” the developer says in a press release. The tower will reach 20And the word this summer.

“The strong demand for this larger-than-life project tells us that the residents of Montreal will make this wonderful location a distinguished downtown group. Despite the two challenging years that downtown Montreal has experienced, the future looks bright for our city,” said Mr. Kheng Li, founder and CEO of Groupe Brivia. and our urban projects.

Active in Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, Quebec and other areas of the province of Quebec. Groupe Brivia was founded in 2000. It is responsible for the condominiums 1 Square Phillips, Mansfield, YUL, QuinzeCent and LB9.