Draft 2022: CH’s dream scenario?

The deal that allowed the Canadians to acquire QMJHL producer Justin Barron reassures me.

I’ve found that since his arrival, the Gorton & Hughes duo have moved a lot under the Colleges of America seal.

The next showdown is here, in Montreal. CH currently has ten picks in the first four rounds. It’s a lot. Montreal certainly isn’t going to draft many aspirants out of its first 128. That resounding bank of choice, along with a few recognized and available assets, should allow the Gorton & Hughes duo to advance and, who knows, take the stage three times during the first round, Friday night. The bank of prospects available this summer is excellent, but shallow. It will be important to talk often and as quickly as possible.

Eyes on Wright

The Hab, as we know, will most likely claim first-row Shane Wright. In the worst case scenario, he’d get his hands on an excellent second or third level prospect. There is no discussion yet. What interests me is the following.

If you watched the best Canadian Hockey League game in Kitchener on Wednesday, then you definitely took good notes. This is a small sample. We shouldn’t set our hope for this match in ‘show’ mode, far from the regular team of the season patterns.

From the stars to the deserving

This does not prevent the placement of stars in some notebooks. Right-handed defenders Maverick Lamoreaux of the Drummondville Voltguards as well as Noah Warren and Tristan Lono of the Gatineau Olympics should find themselves in CH’s sights. Lamoreaux and Warren’s styles find similarities, and color different. But the three complement each other. Three Definite Values ​​with a Huge Functional Perspective in The Show. Lono reminds me a lot of Alexandre Carrier in the Olympic jersey. Carrier is Romain Jose’s play partner with the Nashville Predators. Lamoureux has nothing to envy Kaiden Guhle, who risks breaking through the CH roster in his first professional year in the fall. Warren is said to have shown that his progress in the past three years indicates exceptional persistence…

Nathan Gaucher of Quebec Rempart should favorably appear on the list of Canadians. Center of power right, this giant figure skating figure was born in the thrust zone. Despite its large size, it is fast and has very good hands.

Christmas in July

These four candidates risk being out in the first round. Hence the importance of Gorton & Hughes having a hand full of Friday night picks…Imagine: Wright in the front row, then Lamoureux, Luneau or Warren, your choice, Lefty with the next two selections from the first round…

Christmas will be in July. And if CH succeeds, the worst excuse could be: “The problem is that we only have two years to sign the QMJHL hopes, while we have four to do it with American college students… That won’t pass.

a blow to the heart

To the Canadian Football squad that logically should qualify tomorrow in Toronto for the FIFA World Cup. This rugged Canadian plateau gives us a glimpse into the future with great optimism. As in basketball, the ultimate ‘Canadian Dream Team’ at the Olympics will be amazing. Mathurin, Siakam, Boucher, Dort… Wow!

Harm

For Vegas Knights. This club, initially assembled from Untouchables, had a soul. Then we decided to thank Gerard Gallant for Pete Debord. We exchanged nearly all of the first hour’s knights. Marc-Andre Fleury cheated on us. Then Dadonov sent us to a club on his blacklist. I challenge George McVeigh, when he wants, into my pool…

little 2 on…

Victory for the Canadian tonight over the Toronto Leafs. Nothing scientific, a matter of heart and emotion. But also a question of cause. In competitions, ranking does not matter. No alignment involved. becomes visceral. They are deep and move mountains. Montreal-Toronto Saturday night from coast to coast. what do you want more ?