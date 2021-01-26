Matthew Tkachuk must justify his actions

Calgary Flames striker defended himself by deliberately falling over Maple Leaves goalkeeper Jake Campbell in the final moments of Sunday’s clash between the two Canadian teams.

“It was a battle in front of the grid, in a six-on-five position where I was trying to get to the disc,” Tkachuk said on Monday during a press conference after the flame drill. This is my office, I live in this area during the games. I was just looking for the disc, I was fighting a little with Broads (TJ Brody) and all the guys showed up. “

“I ran over, obviously, I didn’t intend to meet him or anything like that.” Attempting to accuse me of that has become a classic, “continued the man who had gained a reputation as an agitator in the National League.

Tkachuk has been heavily criticized by Leafs fans on social media, but that doesn’t bother him.

“Just a classic thing to try to accuse me of.” Matthew Tkachuk responds to people accusing him of deliberately falling for Jack Campbell.#Fires #PapersForever pic.twitter.com/Nblvxeu4FZ – Tim & Sid (timandsid) January 25, 2021

“I’m so amazed at some of the things that come out of people’s mouths these days, but it’s good that I don’t listen to them. […] Thank God I don’t use my phone often after matches, or I’ll go crazy. “

Tkachuk got off to an excellent start to the season, scoring three goals in four duels. Sixth overall pick in the 2016 draft is currently playing its fifth season on the Bettman Tour.