Dragon Age 4 will take us to a known location?

Eurogamer is sharing possible information regarding the next episode of the Dragon Age series, developed by Bioware Studio.

Browse the book Bioware: Stories and Secrets from 25 Years of Game Development, (Available on their website) A member of the site, Tom PhillipsShare on Twitter “Formalize” on Tifenter As a place where the next episode of the saga will take place.

This info seems quite consistent to those who are finished The Inquisition in the Age of the Dragon Plus its DLC: Intruder. Tevinter has also been used in several licensing comics.

However, it is important to remember that the game has seen many Reboots Internal and that this information may from now on become outdated.

Either way, it’s clear that the studio needs to improve their image with the guys after the latest release. Diamond Effect Andromeda, But especially very average National anthem. Relying on a tradition and a scientist well known to the masses will make it possible to reassure and persuade the (remote) version of the next episode of the saga.

To make us wait before the next speech from the studio, Producer Christian Daily shared artwork for the game in early January.