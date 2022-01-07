Dukurs and Bos are close to titles in a skeleton

On the women’s front, Dutchman Kimberly Boss won his second event of the season and came close to his first career title. Canadian Mirella Raneva from Ottawa took fifth place.

The Dukurs beat Germany’s Axel Jungk by one hundredth of a second. He won the single sprint with a time of 56.36 seconds, while Jungk followed him with a time of 56.37 seconds. Russian Alexander Tretyakov completed the podium with a time of 56.41.

Germany’s Christopher Grother started the day at the top of the World Cup standings. He settled in ninth and slipped to third in the seasonal standings, behind the Dukurs and Jungk.

Canadians Blake Enzy of Calgary and Evan Neufeldt of Saskatoon finished 27th and 28th, respectively.

For her part, Boss finished the women’s running race with a cumulative time of 1:56.04. She beat German Jacqueline Loehling by a quarter of a second. Russian Elena Nikitina completed the podium.

With a time of 1:56.54, Raneva missed the podium by just seven milliseconds. She was fourth after the first descent.

Jane Chanel from North Vancouver took ninth place.