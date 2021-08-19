Earthquake & Telecoms: Canada’s Videotron withdraws charges for international calls to Haiti

Thursday, August 19, 2021 ((rezonodwes.com)) –

In solidarity with its community, the Canadian company in Quebec, Videotron, has announced that it will immediately withdraw charges for calls to Haiti from Canada, until September 15, 2021.

The company, an integrated telecom operator in the areas of cable distribution, entertainment, internet access services, wired telephony and mobile, therefore wants to allow its customers who have family or relatives in these countries to communicate with them without worrying about the usual international tariffs.

This action is automatically added to customer accounts and applies to residential, business, and mobile phones. It is not necessary to call Videotron before making a call to this destination.

Videotron is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Média inc. It has already, as of June 30, 2021, activated 1,530,400 lines of its mobile phone service and provided wired phone service to 872,400 families and organizations in Quebec.

